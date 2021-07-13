Takung Art Co (TKAT) Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE American: TKAT) ("Takung" "TKAT" or the "Company"), an operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with an institutional investor to raise $5.0 million through a private placement of 571,429 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $8.75 per share. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur by July 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions set forth in the SPA.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0