Takung Art Co (TKAT) Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE American: TKAT) ("Takung" "TKAT" or the "Company"), an operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with an institutional investor to raise $5.0 million through a private placement of 571,429 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $8.75 per share. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur by July 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions set forth in the SPA.

