According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and its effects are the leading cause of death in the U.S. across a majority of racial and ethnic groups. Globally, the risk factors for developing heart disease, such as obesity and diabetes have grown by huge margins, increasing the future impact of heart disease on society and medical infrastructures. As with many chronic or long-term health issues, the successful management of heart disease can greatly improve a patient's lifespan and quality.