Synthesis of one of the most abundant organic lipids elucidates its structure

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Crenarchaeol is a large, closed-loop lipid that is present in the membranes of ammonium-oxidizing archaea, a unicellular life form that exists ubiquitously in the oceans. In comparison to other archaeal membrane lipids, crenarchaeol is very complex and, so far, attempts to confirm its structure by synthesizing the entire molecule have been unsuccessful. Organic chemists from the University of Groningen have taken up this challenge and discovered that the proposed structure for the molecule was largely, but not entirely, correct.

ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.
ChemistryNature.com

Facile one-pot synthesis of CuCN by pulsed laser ablation in nitrile solvents and mechanistic studies using quantum chemical calculations

Binding energies of different nitrile solvents and their utilization for CuCN formation were investigated through quantum chemical calculations. A pulsed laser ablation in liquid (PLAL) method for CuCN synthesis was developed herein. Initially, the interaction between the pulsed laser and the Cu-target generated Cu-ions and electrons at the point of contact. The laser beam also exhibited sufficient energy to dissociate the bonds of the respective solvents. In the case of acetonitrile, the oxidized Cu-ions bonded with CN− to produce CuCN with a cube-like surface structure. Other nitrile solvents generated spherically-shaped Cu@graphitic carbon (Cu@GC) nanoparticles. Thus, the production of CuCN was favorable only in acetonitrile due to the availability of the cyano group immediately after the fragmentation of acetonitrile (CH3+ and CN−) under PLAL. Conversely, propionitrile and butyronitrile released large amounts of hydrocarbons, which deposited on Cu NPs surface to form GC layers. Following the encapsulation of Cu NPs with carbon shells, further interaction with the cyano group was not possible. Subsequently, theoretical study on the binding energies of nitrile solvents was confirmed by highly correlated basic sets of B3LYP and MP2 which results were consistent with the experimental outcomes. The findings obtained herein could be utilized for the development of novel metal–polymer materials.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CD8+ T cells show gene-dependent variation in cross-reactivity to human coronaviruses

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), continues to challenge normal social and economic activity. The most baffling aspect of COVID-19 is its apparent unpredictability. While causing no or mild symptoms in a majority of infected individuals, COVID-19...
PhysicsScience Daily

Electrons in quantum liquid gain energy from laser pulses

The absorption of energy from laser light by free electrons in a liquid has been demonstrated for the first time. Until now, this process was observed only in the gas phase. The findings, led by Graz University of Technology, open new doors for ultra-fast electron microscopy. The investigation and development...
EngineeringScience Daily

Supercomputer predicts cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a computational method based on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations to predict the cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides using a supercomputer. Their protocol has exhibited promising accuracy and may become a useful tool for the design and discovery of cyclic peptide drugs, which could help us reach new therapeutic targets inside cells beyond the capabilities of conventional small-molecule drugs or antibody-based drugs.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Structure of Open Clusters -- Gaia DR2 and its limitations

Very precise observational data are needed for studying the stellar cluster parameters (distance, reddening, age, metallicity) and cluster internal kinematics. In turn, these give us an insight into the properties of our Galaxy, for example, by giving us the ability to trace Galactic spiral structure, star formation rates and metallicity gradients. We investigated the available Gaia DR2 catalogue of 1229 open clusters and studied cluster distances, sizes and membership distributions in the 3D space. An appropriate analysis of the parallaxto-distance transformation problem is presented in the context of getting distances toward open clusters and estimating their sizes. Based on our investigation of the Gaia DR2 data we argue that, within 2 kpc, the inverse-parallax method gives comparable results (distances and sizes) as the Bayesian approach based on the exponentially decreasing volume density prior. Both of these methods show very similar dependence of the line-of-sight elongation of clusters (needle-like shapes resulting from the parallax uncertainties) on the distance. We also looked at a measure of elongations of the studied clusters and find the maximum distance of 665 pc at which a spherical fit still contains about half of the stellar population of a cluster. It follows from these results that the 3D structure of an open cluster cannot be properly studied beyond about 500 pc when using any of mentioned standard transformations of parallaxes to distances.
ChemistryEurekAlert

RUDN University chemists propose a one-step synthesis of substances for medicine

The RUDN University chemists have discovered a reaction for the synthesis of acetimidamides, heterocyclic compounds with biological activity that can be used for the synthesis of hormones, anti-inflammatory and other medical drugs. The reaction goes in one step with an efficiency of up to 96%. The results are published in the journal Molecules.
WildlifeScience Daily

A genome of photosynthetic animals decoded

Plants, algae and some bacteria are able to perform photosynthesis, which is the process of transforming sunlight energy into sugar. Animals are generally unable to use this process to acquire energy, but there are a few known exceptions to this. Some sea slugs take up chloroplasts from the algae that they consume into their cells. These chloroplasts retain their ability to perform photosynthetic activity within the animal cells for several months, and thus provide them with photosynthesis-derived nutrition. This process is called "kleptoplasty," and it has attracted much attention due to its amazing uniqueness in making animals photosynthetic for over 50 years.
ChemistryScience Daily

Small molecule plays outsize role in controlling nanoparticle

Ligands are much like nanosized barnacles, binding to many kinds of surfaces. This form of adsorption is crucial for a range of chemical processes, from purification and catalysis to the design of nanomaterials. However, understanding how ligands interact with the surface of nanoparticles has been a challenge to study. Adsorbed...
ScienceScience Daily

Conversion of genetic information from DNA to proteins: role of mRNA

The corona pandemic has ensured that the term "mRNA" is now also known to a large public beyond laboratories and lecture halls. However, the molecule is much more than an important component of a successful vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. "mRNAs are a central component of all living things on our planet. Without them life as we know it would not function," says Elmar Wolf.
ScienceScience Daily

Mathematical model predicts the movement of microplastics in the ocean

A new model tracking the vertical movement of algae-covered microplastic particles offers hope in the fight against plastic waste in our oceans. Research led by Newcastle University's Dr Hannah Kreczak is the first to identify the processes that underpin the trajectories of microplastics below the ocean surface. Publishing their findings in the journal Limnology and Oceanography the authors analysed how biofouling -- the accumulation of algae on the surface of microplastics, impacts the vertical movement of buoyant particles.
PhysicsScience Daily

New mechanism of superconductivity discovered in graphene

Superconductivity is a physical phenomenon where the electrical resistance of a material drops to zero under a certain critical temperature. Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory is a well-established explanation that describes superconductivity in most materials. It states that Cooper pairs of electrons are formed in the lattice under sufficiently low temperature and that BCS superconductivity arises from their condensation. While graphene itself is an excellent conductor of electricity, it does not exhibit BCS superconductivity due to the suppression of electron-phonon interactions. This is also the reason that most 'good' conductors such as gold and copper are 'bad' superconductors.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Less is more: the efficient brain structural and dynamic organization

The human brain has extreme ability in thinking and computation, but it only requires a very low energy power of about 20W, which is much lower than that of electronic computers. The neuronal connections in the brain network have a globally sparse but locally compact modular topological characteristics, which greatly reduces the total resource consumption for establishing the connections. The spikes of each neuron in the brain are sparse and irregular, and the clustered firing of the neuronal populations has a certain degree of synchronization, forming neural avalanches with scale-free characteristics, and the network can sensitively respond to external stimuli. However, it is still not clear how the brain structure and dynamic properties can self-organize to achieve their co-optimization in cost efficiency. Recently, Junhao Liang and Changsong Zhou from Hong Kong Baptist University and Sheng-Jun Wang from Shaanxi Normal University, tried to address this issue by a biological neural network model through large-scale numerical simulation, combined with a novel mean-field theory analysis. In their research article published in the National Science Review (NSR), they studied the excitation-inhibition balance neural dynamics model on the spatial network.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Electric signals between individual cardiac cells regulate heartbeat

The rhythm in a working heart is regulated by electrical impulses. Disturbances of this bioelectrical process can result in cardiac arrhythmias, or irregularities in heartbeat -- a common ailment that can lead to illness and death. In Biophysics Reviews, by AIP Publishing, researchers from Harvard Medical School provide a state-of-the-art...
WildlifeScience Daily

Hard to swallow: Coral cells seen engulfing algae

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. In a world-first, scientists in Japan have observed individual stony coral cells engulfing single-celled, photosynthetic algae. The microscopic algae, known as dinoflagellates, were engulfed by cells cultured from the stony coral, Acropora tenuis, the scientists reported in the journal Frontiers in...
Physicsarxiv.org

Most Probable Energy Distributions of Particles with Hierarchial Structures

Similarly to the derivation of the Gibbs-Boltzmann distribution for structureless indistinguishable particles, we consider multi-particle systems some of which are contained (or delimited) inside others (Problem 1), as well as systems of particles delimited within other particles, which, in turn, are delimited yet inside another kind of particles (Problem 2). Under the natural assumptions concerning the conservation laws, such as the conservation of the total number of particles, total energy, etc, the problem of the most probable energy distributions is studied in a combinatorial formulation, with the obtained distributions treated as externally observable. For Problem 1, the particle distributions over maximal and minimal energies are also established and shown to coincide with the ones found in the framework of the original combinatorial treatment. The results for Problems 1 and 2 can be interpreted as a sorting of lower-level particles based on their statistical mechanics behavior observed in various experiments. An effective Pauli principle arises in a non-contradictory manner in one-particle observations for the complete probabilistic Problem 1 in the combinatorial formulation as well as in the problem of distributions over maximal and minimal energies. Several of the calculated distributions describe particles having no negative energy states.
Softwareadvancedsciencenews.com

DeepMind used to create the most complete database of predicted 3D protein structures

DeepMind today announced its partnership with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), Europe’s flagship laboratory for the life sciences, to make the most complete and accurate database yet of predicted protein structure models for the human proteome. This will cover all ~20,000 proteins expressed by the human genome, and the...
ScienceScience Daily

The rat's whiskers: Multidisciplinary research reveals how we sense texture

How we sense texture has long been a mystery. It is known that nerves attached to the fingertip skin are responsible for sensing different surfaces, but how they do it is not well understood. Rodents perform texture sensing through their whiskers. Like human fingertips, whiskers perform multiple tasks, sensing proximity and shape of objects, as well as surface textures.

