Northern New Mexico is hit with three earthquakes the same day. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quakes affected the four corners area, Los Alamos and Santa Fe. The most powerful temblor was felt near Los Alamos around 9:30-a.m. yesterday. That earthquake registered as a four-point-two and was felt as far away as Enchanted Hills in Rio Rancho. There were no damages or injuries to report.