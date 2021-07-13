Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Kalispell councilman running for state Senate

By CHAD SOKOL
Posted by 
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wh83R_0avyR5EZ00

After nearly four years on the Kalispell City Council, Kyle Waterman is mounting a second bid for a seat in the Montana Senate.

Waterman, a Democrat, is running to represent Senate District 4, which covers the U.S. 93 corridor through Kalispell. The seat is currently held by Republican Sen. Mark Blasdel, who will finish his term at the end of 2022 and can't run again due to term limits.

Waterman's campaign website describes him as "a gay, Christian, married and gun-owning Montanan" who would reach across the partisan aisle to find solutions.

"Having a variety of political views, Kyle understands the frustration when our politicians tow the party line, reject nuance and treat us as if we are two-dimensional cardboard cutouts of what they want us to be," his website states.

Waterman was elected to the City Council in 2017. He also has served on the Flathead City-County Health Board and the county's Transportation Advisory Committee. He touts nonprofit experience in children's mental-health services, preservation and conservation efforts, and the arts, and said local governments need more investment from the state to keep up with population growth through local decision-making.

"When Kalispell isn't prioritized by the state, local leaders have to make hard decisions — like raising property taxes," he said in his campaign announcement. "Instead of taking control away from local entities, the state government should be investing in them. With support from the state, Kalispell can invest in things that foster community and grow the economy in a way that lets working families and businesses thrive."

Waterman ran unsuccessfully for Senate District 2 during the 2020 election cycle.

Assistant editor Chad Sokol may be reached at 406-758-4439 or csokol@dailyinterlake.com.

