It was mixed results on the road for Kansas City’s two teams that were in action this weekend. Sporting Kansas City II went down to Atlanta to play Atlanta United II and came away with a 1-0 win thanks to a Enoch Mushagalusa goals. On Sunday, Kansas City NWSL fell behind 2-0 in the first half and couldn’t get back into the game in the second half, even after the OL Reign had their goalkeeper sent off with 20 minutes left. Here are the stats and milestones from the games.