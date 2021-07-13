Cancel
Centre County, PA

Houck named interim dean of Penn State Law and School of International Affairs

The Daily Collegian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Retired Vice Adm. James Houck, a faculty member in Penn State Law and the School of International Affairs, as well as inaugural director of Penn State’s Center for Security Research and Education, has been named interim dean of Penn State Law in University Park and the School of International Affairs, effective Aug. 1. Houck will provide interim leadership following the departure of current dean Hari M. Osofsky, who will begin as dean of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law also on Aug. 1.

news.psu.edu

