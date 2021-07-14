Halsey Was Worried Her Relationship With Alev Aydin Would 'Ruin His Life'
Halsey has heard all the misconceptions about her pregnancy and relationship with the baby's father, Alev Aydin, but she set the record straight in her new Allure cover story. When the singer announced her pregnancy in late January and tagged the screenwriter on her baby bump, fans were unfamiliar with Aydin. In March, Halsey shut down any rumors about her pregnancy and told her 25 million Instagram followers that it was "100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb." Now she's letting everyone know that she and Aydin knew each other for many years before they started dating in private.www.billboard.com
