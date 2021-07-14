Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Halsey Was Worried Her Relationship With Alev Aydin Would 'Ruin His Life'

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey has heard all the misconceptions about her pregnancy and relationship with the baby's father, Alev Aydin, but she set the record straight in her new Allure cover story. When the singer announced her pregnancy in late January and tagged the screenwriter on her baby bump, fans were unfamiliar with Aydin. In March, Halsey shut down any rumors about her pregnancy and told her 25 million Instagram followers that it was "100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb." Now she's letting everyone know that she and Aydin knew each other for many years before they started dating in private.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
Person
Gigi Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allure#Biracial#Middle Eastern#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
YogaPosted by
Us Weekly

Halsey Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

Rainbow baby! Halsey gave birth on July 14 to their and boyfriend Alev Aydin’s first child. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” the singer, 26, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 19. “Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.”. Halsey revealed their pregnancy news in January. “Surprise,” the...
Celebritiesrockydailynews.com

Halsey welcomes Ender Ridley Aydin, her first child

Halsey is a mom. The singer shared the news via Instagram Monday, announcing that she and her boyfriend, writer and producer Alev Aydin, had welcomed the child, the first for Halsey. According to the post, Ender Ridley Aydin was born on July 14. The 26-year-old “Bad at Love” singer captioned...
CelebritiesJezebel

Halsey's Relationship With the Press Going Straight to the Graveyard After Being Misgendered

Singer and new parent Halsey found some time during her child’s nap time on Wednesday to let Allure know exactly how they felt about a recent cover story and interview featuring the artist. According to E!, the since-deleted tweets railed against the outlet for only using “she” to refer to Halsey throughout the piece despite being told by the star that they identify as shey/they; as she said on social media in March, they prefer to be addressed with both pronouns. “First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey reportedly wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Halsey Opened Up About Boyfriend Alev Aydin for the First Time

When Halsey announced their pregnancy by surprise back in January, an onslaught of questions about their boyfriend Alev Aydin promptly followed. Now, the musician is opening up about their partner for the very first time. In a new interview with Allure for the magazine’s August cover story, Halsey discussed their...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People think Kim Kardashian just dropped a hint she's in a new relationship

Fans think Kim Kardashian just dropped a major hint that she's in a new relationship, after a cryptic Instagram caption seems to hint at a recent romance. Kim posted the picture on Instagram on Sunday to show off her full face of glam from make up artist Mario aka Make Up by Mario. Wearing a blue leopard print halter top with wavy hair and a classic Kardashian filter, she looked every bit as stunning as ever. But fans were far more distracted by the cryptic caption that accompanied the post, with many of them convinced it suggests Kim could be in a new relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Blake Lively says ‘threatening’ paparazzi encounter ‘felt dangerous as a mother’

Blake Lively is continuing to speak out against the paparazzi, and the publications that work with them, after a “frightening” experience with her three daughters. Last weekend the former Gossip Girl star took to Instagram to call out the Daily Mail Australia for publishing photos edited to look like she was having a fun day out in New York City with the three girls she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1. In response to the newspaper’s caption hailing her as a “hands-on mum [who] expertly wrangles” her three children, Lively shared that, in reality, “my children were being stalked by men all day. Jumping out. Then hiding.”
CelebritiesFox News

Irina Shayk is 'upset' over 'lies' about her relationship with Kanye West ending: report

Model Irina Shayk is reportedly upset over the rumors that she and Kanye West called off their relationship. "Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye," a source told People magazine in an article published Friday. The report comes days after Page Six reported the pair was "cooling off" in regards to their romantic relationship. The source emphasized that Shayk likes West as a "friend."
Relationship AdviceBillboard

Babyface and Wife Nicole Pantenburg Are Ending Their Marriage

Legendary singer-songwriter-producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and his wife of seven years, Nicole Pantenburg, have announced that they are splitting up. As first reported by TMZ, the couple -- who married in 2014 and have one daughter together, Payton Nicole, 12 -- did not give a reason for ending their marriage, but expressed their mutual respect for one another in a joint statement to the site.

Comments / 6

Community Policy