The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) gives notice that it proposes to approve a No Further Action Proposal with Institutional Controls and issue a No Further Action determination with conditions for a contaminated site. Gulf Power Company is seeking this determination in reference to FDEP Facility ID # ERIC_13614, Sunny Hills Substation located on Gap Boulevard near the City of Chipley, Washington County, Florida and intends to restrict exposure to contamination on the subject property in the following manner: