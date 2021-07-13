Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

How the Doctrine and Covenants Has Changed Over the Years

churchofjesuschrist.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. To get copies of the Prophet Joseph Smith’s early revelations in what’s now the Doctrine and Covenants, a person in the early 1830s would have to get permission to access the Kirtland Revelation Book and then hand copy them.

newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctrine And Covenants#Church#General Authority Seventy#The Joseph Smith Papers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Pennsylvania Statechurchofjesuschrist.org

Groundbreakings Announced for Temples in Pennsylvania and Kenya

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced groundbreaking dates for the Nairobi Kenya Temple and the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. The Nairobi Kenya Temple was announced in April 2017 by Church President Thomas S. Monson, and the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple was announced in April 2020 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – The Attitude and Mind of Christ

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Romans 15:1-8. Being encouraged is such a powerful emotion. It can make you feel invincible and powerful. I wonder why we do not encourage each other far more often. “We who are strong ought to bear with the failings of...
Religionblackhawk.fyi

Jesus and the Disappointed

John 11:1-45 What did Jesus say about the purpose of Lazarus’ illness?. Have you ever questioned God’s timing in some circumstance of your life?. How would you respond to the following statement? “God’s pause is not God’s punishment.”. How does 2 Corinthians 5:8 give us perspective on our lives?. Why...
Alexandria, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

A Father's love

One of the great joys of life is feeling useful. Whether it’s feeling as if you make a difference at work, or with friends and family, there’s something wonderful about a sense of accomplishment. I am a father of small children, and one of the ways I’ve been called to be useful is by caring for my little ones, especially in the middle of the night. Parents are often beckoned to save their little ones from the mad titans of shadows, dehydration, and midnight potty runs.
ReligionWeatherford Democrat

TISCIONE: What is grace?

The Apostle John wrote, "For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ." John 1:17 (ESV) John referred to the law given by God to Moses on Mt. Sinai and to the truth which is reality revealed in the person and work of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. But what is the meaning of grace? For years Sunday school teachers have taught our children that grace means unmerited favor. Grace is to receive what is not deserved. Mercy is another expression of grace. As grace is undeserved, justice is what is deserved. The law of God given through Moses is a revelation of the absolute perfection of God. God revealed His absolute standard. The Jews sought to make the law fool-proof. The leaders of the Jews came up with more than 600 nuances of the basic commandments of God as a means of addressing every aspect of life and how men should behave to keep the law. Yet, Jesus repeatedly said that they had missed the spirit of the law. The truth is that no one can keep the law. The Apostle Paul wrote that the purpose of the law was to bound sin and lead men to their need for a Savior, Galatians 3:19-29.
ReligionDaily Democrat

The importance of forgiveness | Clergy Corner

One thing common to our human existence is that we have all experienced the hurtful behavior of others. Whether the hurt was intentional, unintentional or precisely calculated, if left unaddressed, it often leads to devastating emotional and spiritual trauma. The Atonement of our Savior Jesus Christ makes it possible for...
Religionlareviewofbooks.org

The Fallacies of “Progress”: On Leonard Greenspoon’s “Jewish Bible Translations”

Jewish Bible Translations: Personalities, Passions, Politics, Progress. THIS SURVEY of a vast terrain begins where its author’s involvement with the subject began. After entering Harvard to study Classics in 1970, he transferred to the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations, where he took a seminar on the Book of Joshua taught by Protestant theologian G. Ernest Wright. Wright regaled him with stories of Max Margolis, editor of the Jewish Publication Society of America Bible of 1917, and his student Harry M. Orlinsky, chief editor of the New Jewish Publication Society version of 1985 and of the Greek translation of Joshua. This was a headier brew than Homer and Aeschylus. Greenspoon was hooked, and his new account of Jewish translations of the Bible from the Septuagint onward, Jewish Bible Translations: Personalities, Passions, Politics, Progress, benefits from his warm fellow-feeling toward most of the Jewish translators he surveys. It also suffers from assumptions betrayed in the last word of the book’s subtitle, since any notion of “progress” may appear, on closer examination, to be more in the mind of the historian than in historical reality. Ironically, as his survey approaches the present era, Greenspoon identifies progress with certain kinds of emendation of the Hebrew text but not others, an ideological rift not that different from the issues he lays out with admirable clarity in his discussion of the first Greek translations.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Choosing my religion

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Religion is a funny thing. It shapes a lot more than how we spend our Sundays and rarely do we get to choose the holy club we want to hang with. I don’t have your typical baptized as a baby story. My dad is Catholic. My mom is Mormon. And so, my family allowed myself and my siblings to choose our religion. When we were in first grade, we went to church with my mom one Sunday and the next with my dad.
ReligionAthens News Courier

CRUMBS OF CANDOR: Sincerely pray

Have you ever been asked to pray aloud in a large group? Or do you pray only in private? Prayers can be said anywhere at any time, but orally, in front of others, out loud, petrified me. The first time I was invited to pray in public was intimidating because the prayers familiar to me were eloquent and flowed with soothing words and insight.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Religionwels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – July 26

Ephesians 6:10-24 (NIV84) Bible reading based on Ephesians 6:10-24 (NIV84) 10Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. 18And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the saints.
Religionbigrapidsnews.com

PASTOR'S PEN: Walking away from Jesus, but where?

In 1995, there was a popular contemporary Christian song entitled “Jesus Freak.” Its topic was commitment to Jesus, even at great personal cost. The song, written and performed by DC Talk, included a stanza about John the Baptist and how he was beheaded by King Herod because John refused to compromise when it came to telling the truth.
Kidsmarketplace.org

The pandemic has changed how some parents talk to their kids about money

For most of her adult life, Kelly Johnson didn’t think all that much about money. At least not in any sort of intentional, plan-for-the-future kind of way. And she didn’t talk to her eight kids about it, either. “I’ve always given them the tools to be successful and happy. But...
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

Justice offers forgiveness, not escape

I once called on a mother of two girls who were in our little mission church’s Sunday School. I was nervous about what I had to say. Her daughters were both out of control, disrupting Sunday School classes and even worship services. I had come to recruit her help. She...
ReligionPosted by
Portland Tribune

Trust Jesus' guidance

Although discouraged about not catching fish, Simon Peter obeyed Jesus and experienced a miracle. Let's engage our imaginations for just a moment …. You and a crew of folks – including Simon Peter – have been out fishing all night long, returning to shore the next morning with absolutely nothing to show for your time or labor. How do you feel as you get back to the shore? For one thing, you're exhausted and you already know your reward for a long night of unproductive fishing is a wrestling match with a heavy, wet net that must be rinsed and repaired. Every part of your body just wants to hang. Your feet cry for rest and elevation. Your mind is foggier than the clouds moving across the morning water. Can you feel it?
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Grandson of Rev. Billy Graham in critical condition with COVID-19

The grandson of late evangelist Billy Graham is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19, relatives said. Jonathan Lotz, who reportedly worked with his grandfather from 1994 through 2002, was in an ICU at an undisclosed hospital Sunday, according to a Facebook post by his mother. "Pray he will not have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy