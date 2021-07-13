Cancel
Lateral flow tests are 95% effective at detecting Covid-19 when used at the onset of symptoms

 14 days ago

A new study by researchers at Queen Mary University of London, University of Oxford, Institute for Advanced Studies, Vienna, and the Medical University of Graz, has found that lateral flow tests detect Covid-19 with similar accuracy to laboratory-based PCR tests, providing they are used at the onset of infection and soon after symptoms start.

