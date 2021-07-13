Cancel
Biggest Snubs and Surprises from the 2021 Emmy Nominations

By Debbie Day
Rottentomatoes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were filled with new faces — like Ted Lasso and its most-ever nominations for a first-year series — and old — The Crown‘s 24 nods make it the most nominated show of the year, alongside The Mandalorian. But there were plenty of actors and series missing from the list on Tuesday morning, and many who upset some category stalwarts to score coveted nomination slots.

TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Cancels Four Comedy Series

Netflix has once again dropped the hammer on several TV shows and cancelled them all quite unceremoniously. According to a report from TheWrap, four comedy shows have been given the axe including the Gabriel Iglesias series Mr. Iglesias, the Kevin James-starring The Crew, Katharine McPhee's Country Comfort, and the Righter Doyle created Bonding. A spokesperson for the streaming platform confirmed that all four shows "will not be returning" to the streamer but did note that they "remains in business with Gabriel Iglesias, Kevin James and Rightor Doyle." The cancellation of some of these shows is perhaps marginally surprising since The Crew and Country Comfort only premiered this year, with the later arriving in March of 2021.
MoviesMiami Herald

‘I May Destroy You’ earns major Emmy nominations after Golden Globes snub

After a long wait, “I May Destroy You” earned multiple Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including for limited series and lead actress Michaela Coel. The groundbreaking half-hour British comedic drama from writer-producer-director-star Coel earned much acclaim when it premiered in June 2020, just missing the qualifying window for that year’s awards. Based on Coel’s experience, the show about a woman dealing with the aftermath of rape went on to receive top nominations at the SAG, Critics Choice and PGA awards. It also won at the BAFTAs. Notably, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes, ignored the series.
Celebritieswcn247.com

Diversity, firsts and more facts from the Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's a year of diversity and firsts in the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards. Mj Rodriguez of “Pose" breaks ground as the first trans performer to be nominated in a lead acting category. Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett, of the canceled HBO sci-fi drama “Lovecraft Country” are the first Black actors to be nominated in the lead acting category for the same drama series. Emerald Fennell, fresh off an Oscar for her film “Promising Young Woman,” was nominated for her acting in “The Crown.” And Carl Weathers is nominated for his first major acting award at age 73.
MoviesDeadline

Oscar-Snubbed Docs Get Renewed Shot At Glory With Emmy Nominations

Emmy nominations in the doc categories are giving films passed over by the Oscars a shot at some trophies of their own. Dick Johnson Is Dead, directed by Kirsten Johnson, 76 Days, from director Hao Wu, and Welcome to Chechnya, directed by David France, earned nominations in the juried category of Outstanding Merit in Documentary Filmmaking. Each of those films had made the Oscar Documentary Feature shortlist earlier in the year, but didn’t earn Oscar nominations.
MoviesA.V. Club

Lovecraft Country, Hamilton,and—ugh—Emily In Paris:The biggest Emmy snubs and surprises

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced today at a much more reasonable hour than usual, a change that may or may not have been a result of our ever-shifting grasp of time in a pandemic. Even West Coasters could comfortably watch as This Is Us’ Ron Cephas Jones and Blindspotting’s Jasmine Cephas Jones shared the names and titles of some of this year’s nominees. The actors, who made history in 2020 with their “father-daughter” Emmy wins (for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn and This Is Us), divvied up the announcements from opposite ends of the country, another reflection of “these times,” but come September 19, the Emmy Awards will once again be an in-person event.
MoviesComicBook

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination for Don Cheadle

James Rhodes may have only appeared in a single scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but Don Cheadle's role in the hit Disney+ show was still enough for an Emmy nomination. Tuesday afternoon, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled its nominations for the 73rd Academy Awards. Cheadle's Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nomination was the lone "above the fold" nomination for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with series leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan missing out on a leading actor nomination.
TV & VideosBuffalo News

Alan Pergament: Top takeaways from the Emmy nominations

As cable and streaming services dominated the Emmy nominations in recent years, viewers watching the annual award show celebrating television on one of the four broadcast networks were often asking, “What’s that show about?”. Because Covid-19 resulted in many Americans indoors watching streaming and cable shows, that may not be...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

The Worst 2021 Emmy Award Snubs: From Nicole Kidman to Teyonah Parris

Earlier today, the Television Academy debuted the 2021 Emmy Award nominations, and we couldn’t help but notice that several noteworthy performances were left off the list. From Nicole Kidman to Teyonah Parris, keep reading for this year’s worst Emmy snubs. 1. Maya Erskine & Anna Konkle. Sure, Pen15 was nominated...
TV SeriesPopculture

Controversial Netflix Reality Show Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination

A Netflix reality show once described as a "cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, and classism" has earned itself an Emmy nomination. When the 73rd Emmy Award nominees were unveiled Tuesday, Indian Matchmaking was on the list. The series follows elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides single millennials from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai towards successful arranged marriages.
TV & VideosDecider

Emmy Snubs And Surprises: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Emily in Paris’ and More

The nominations for the 2021 Emmys were announced today, confirming everyone’s love of hit shows like Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit, WandaVision, and Mare of Easttown. The Crown and The Mandalorian are tied for most nominations this year — 24 — while HBO and HBO Max together lead the network pack with 130 nominations, with Netflix right on their heels with 129. All in all, it is an exciting day for television. However, as always, there were some big Emmy snubs and surprises…
TV ShowsPosted by
GamesRadar+

New on Netflix in August 2021: All the new movies and shows

It's safe to say that Netflix has a jam-packed slate ahead for August, from must-see movies to binge-worthy TV shows. There are plenty of new Netflix Originals coming our way, for starters – Vivo, a family animation from Lin-Manuel Miranda, is kicking things off this month, and it's followed by highly anticipated teen movies like The Kissing Booth 3 and He's All That.

