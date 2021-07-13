Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Wells Fargo On Wednesday

By Adam Sarhan
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo & Company is scheduled to report earnings before Wednesday’s open. The stock hit a record high of $66.31/share in 2018 and is currently trading near $43/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo Company#9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Snap Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Average daily active users surpassed analyst expectations by 2 million. The more daily active users Snap can attract and retain, the more appealing its platform is to potential advertisers. Selling ad space is how the company generates most of its revenue. Snap said it was less affected by changes made...
Financial ReportsPosted by
dot.LA

Snap Revenue Soars Past Q2 Expectations on Earnings Call

Snap shares soared as high as nearly 17% in after-hours trading Thursday after reporting its highest rates of revenue and user growth in four years. It's not surprising the company grew compared to the same time last year, when advertisers pulled back spending, but Snap's rosy projections for the upcoming quarter suggest the post-pandemic bump wasn't a quirk.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Bank of Hawaii

Looking into the current session, Bank of Hawaii Inc. (NYSE:BOH) is trading at $81.49, after a 2.14% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 5.17%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 37.70%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

IBM Stock Up 4% in Pre-market, IBM Reports Better Than Expected Q2 2021 Earnings

The second-quarter revenue was the largest IBM had ever recorded in three years. International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) stock jumped over 4% as of July 20, 2021, at 5:02 a.m. EDT to trade around $143.25. The tweak in IBM stock during today’s premarket trading session was attributed to news that the company reported better than expected second-quarter earnings. During Q2, IBM reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.33 against $2.29 expected by analysts according to research by Refinitiv. Additionally, the company recorded a revenue of $18.75 billion versus $18.29 billion expected by analysts according to Refinitiv.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Verizon Posts Q2 Earnings Beat: A Technical Look At The Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) shares traded higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.37, beating the Street estimate of $1.29. The company reported $33.8 billion in sales, beating the estimate of $32.68 billion. Verizon Communications was up 1.08% at $56.18...
StocksForbes

Wells Fargo & Company Ranked Among Today’s Trending Stocks

Thursday was a day for not a whole lot in terms of market movements, as the S&P 500 was trading flat to slightly higher, the Dow trading flat to slightly lower, and the Nasdaq. flat to slightly higher. Market participants are digesting a number of conflicting factors, so it would make sense to see some sideways trading until there is more clarity. This morning we received jobless claims that were well above expectations, coming in at 419k versus expectations of 350k, and corporate earnings have been piling in. According to Refinitiv, about 15% of the S&P 500 has now reported earnings, with a fantastic 88% beating earnings estimates and 84% beating revenue expectations. However, it might just be the time of year - summer months tend to be slower, lower volume, and seasonally weak. It will be interesting to see if we enter any more pandemic-induced lockdowns with an increase in cases from the Delta variant across the world and whether the stock market would react negatively to it. Below we bring you some of the Top Trending Stocks today for investing ideas from our AI-sourced algorithms.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Impress From AT&T, CSX, But Texas Instruments' Hurt By Guidance

For the third straight morning, it’s earnings to the rescue. After Monday’s nosedive, stocks seem poised to rise again this morning based on pre-market gains as investors watch major companies exceed Wall Street’s expectations. AT&T (NYSE: T) became the latest to impress, helped by HBO Max and a guidance lift. CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) shares are also climbing on an earnings beat for the railroad company.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Resources Connection

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Resources Connection's Q4 earnings report. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.
StocksBenzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader financial services space, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), are trading higher as the market rebounds after dipping on Monday. The financial sector at large has been volatile recently amid a drop in Treasury yields. Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage and consumer...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Bank OZK

On Thursday, July 22, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Preview: Union Pacific's Earnings

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 22. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 20. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Hancock Whitney's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which...
Financial Reportswmleader.com

Netflix Reports Earnings Tuesday. What to Expect.

Will have all eyes on its outlook for subscriber growth when the video streaming service reports June-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company added 36.6 million subscribers in 2020, boosting the total to more than 200 million, as consumers in Covid-19 lockdown looked to entertain themselves. But investors are worried...

Comments / 0

Community Policy