COVID-19 vaccines offered in Gervais

Salud is partnering with state and national health agencies to offer vaccines in Gervais through mid-August.

Salud Medical Center is working in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Gervais from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The vaccination tent will set up at Gervais High School, 300 Douglas Ave., beginning Friday, July 16, and the clinic will run through Saturday, Aug. 14.

The clinic serves ages 12 and older; those ages 12-14 must have a parent or guardian present. All vaccines are free, no appointments or ID are required and organizers estimate the process will take between 15 and 20 minutes.

For information, call 503-982-2000.