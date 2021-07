“It’s an old story…a story that comes out of Israel’s first days as a kingdom…It is a story that continues even today,” begins Will Willimon, professor of the Practice of Christian Ministry at Duke Divinity School, acclaimed pastor, and author of over sixty books. He continues, “We have not advanced beyond this old, old honest story…” about King David from 2 Samuel 11:1-15. “The Bible tells the truth about the way it was and the way it still is…” Domestic violence/abuse is still running rampant in today’s culture. What role should the church play? “The church is a place where the truth is told and justice is served. Let’s tell the truth…Christ gives us [that] responsibility.”