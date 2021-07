FOLSOM (CBS13) – California’s worsening drought conditions, coupled with constant fires, are prompting one local fire department to declare an emergency. “This year has been pretty unprecedented,” explained Folsom Battalion Chief, Matt McGee. McGee explained that bone-dry brush, with no green, is a scary sight for Folsom firefighters to see close to homes and businesses. “These open spaces create a huge potential for wildland fires to propagate right next to homes,” he said, The fire department is now asking the city to declare a local emergency, giving them the power to close off and ban access to open space areas. Already this year, the department...