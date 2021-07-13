Sugar Fire impacts LCC’s email, Canvas
Burned fiber lines have impacted Lassen Community College’s emails and online schooling, the institution shared to students Monday evening. “We’re sorry for the interruption of your summer course(s). We are working diligently to restore Canvas and email but have to wait until Plumas/Sierra is able to access the burned area and replace the damaged fiber line. Summer online instructors have been notified and will contact you as soon as they have access.www.lassennews.com
