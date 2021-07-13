Class of 2022 four-star guard Jayden Epps commits to Illinois
Jayden Epps, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound combo guard from Combine Academy (NC) and the Team Loaded AAU Program, has committed to Illinois, he announced Tuesday, via Twitter. Epps, who de-committed from Providence in May, chose the Illini over offers from UConn, Kansas, NC State, Arkansas, DePaul, Florida, Hampton, Maryland Eastern Shore, Norfolk State, Old Dominion, Saint Louis, VCU and Virginia Tech, among others.www.zagsblog.com
