Class of 2022 four-star guard Jayden Epps commits to Illinois

The Iowa State football program picked up a major win on the recruiting trail Saturday when Council Bluffs native Hunter Deyo announced his commitment to Iowa State. Deyo, a four-star defensive lineman, picked Iowa State over offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Oregon and Wisconsin. In total, Deyo held seven offers at the time of his commitment. He took official visits to Iowa State and Iowa. Deyo is the first four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite to commit to Iowa State in the class of 2022.