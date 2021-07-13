Cancel
Disney+ Will Air a Special Episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ Will Air a Special Episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2. Shortly after The Mandalorian wrapped up its second season last December, Disney+ released a 70-minute making-of documentary under its Disney Gallery banner. However, the special conspicuously lacked any insight into how the filmmakers pulled off the season’s biggest reveal, which notably featured a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill reprising his role as Luke Skywalker in the action-packed finale. Now that fans have had seven whole months to catch up, the streamer is finally delving into this instantly iconic Star Wars moment. Next month, Disney+ will debut a bonus episode of Disney Gallery that focuses entirely on Luke’s surprising return.

