Waverly, OH

Post 142 Senior Shockers host 11th annual Veteran Appreciation game

By Julie Billings News Watchman Sports Editor
newswatchman.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout veterans, it is safe to say that American Legion baseball would not exist. So on Saturday morning, it was only fitting that the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers baseball team took time to honor those who have served their country with the 11th annual Veterans Appreciation game. Three individuals threw out ceremonial first pitches, including George Resser, who served in the Army in Korea from 1965-1967; Dockie Tackett, who served in the Air Force from April 1976-1980; and Ezra Teeters, who served in World War II 1944-1946 and was a Prisoner of War (POW).

