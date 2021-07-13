Cancel
“A Silent Cure”: Going Beyond Biology to Understand Cancer Prevention

By Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation
cancerhealth.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: This is an extended version of an interview published in the Spring 2021 issue of our print newsletter, Momentum. Former Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Li Li, MD, PhD, MPH has been appointed to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a sixteen-member panel of experts that makes recommendations for screenings and other preventive healthcare measures for the entire U.S. population. He spoke with us about the role of prevention in the continuum of cancer care.

