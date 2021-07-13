American Airlines Receives Top Score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index

Southlake’s Sabre – facing a lawsuit from Fort Worth’s American Airlines – has come back with its own take in a new filing. The software provider returned fire after the airline said a new display service “will disadvantage American by providing inaccurate and misleading displays of American’s travel information” in the suit that was filed roughly a month ago. In addition, Sabre’s new booking-fee model would cause travel agents to put critical business travelers on other airlines over American, the filing said.