American Airlines Receives Top Score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index

By IrvingWeekly Staff
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 14 days ago

Or the sixth year in a row, American Airlines received a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and is named one of the best places to work for disability inclusion in 2021. The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). Today, the DEI is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

