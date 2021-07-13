Benji Brown Shares How He Came Up With The Characters KiKi & Fat Tasha [WATCH]

Nivea is receiving a lot of love following the release of a heartbreaking new interview for Kandi Burruss' On That Note. The 39-year-old singer, who currently stars on BET Presents The Encore, recently went on Burruss' show and courageously opened up about the ups and downs of her career that began in the early 2000s. She also got candid about her tumultuous love life, detailing why it caused more pain than happiness.