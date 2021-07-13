Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Benji Brown Shares How He Came Up With The Characters KiKi & Fat Tasha [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If you’ve been listening to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a while, you’ve heard KiKi and Fat Tasha. Benji Brown is the voice behind your favorite characters! Rickey realized he’s never formally introduced him so Benji shares his story. Hear his comedy journey, how he came up with the KiKi character, and what’s coming up for his career.

newstalkcleveland.com

Comments / 0

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared a Photo of PJ That "Makes [Her] Heart Melt"

Turns out the "it" factor is genetic. How do we know? Well, Porsha Williams recently posted a few photos of her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, that prove that the little kid inherited that certain je ne sais quoi from The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom. The photos feature PJ posing...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

People are pissed after Kodak Black posted an Instagram throwing $100 bills in the ocean, flushing them down a toilet

Kodak Black uploaded an Instagram post seemingly throwing $100 bills in the ocean, sparking outrage across social media. In a video posted early Wednesday morning, the rapper could be seen throwing what appeared to be stacks of $100 bills off the side of a boat. In an Instagram Story posted later that day, he also filmed himself flushing money down the toilet.
Relationshipsthesource.com

Chris Rivers Rios Jr, Son of Big Pun Announces Engagement

The son of The Legendary Big Pun, Chris Rivers Rios Jr, is getting married. It’s sucks that one of hip-hop’s most impactful icons, Big Pun, isn’t here to see his son become a man. Yesterday, Pun’s son, Christopher Rivers Rios Jr, took it to Instagram to announce that he will be marrying girlfriend Keila G, who will now be known as Keila Rivers.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday’s BET Awards will be packed with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and H.E.R., a tribute to late rapper DMX and a dedication to Queen Latifah’s acclaimed career. Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Celebs Show Love for Nivea After Heartbreaking 'On That Note' Interview With Kandi Burruss

Nivea is receiving a lot of love following the release of a heartbreaking new interview for Kandi Burruss' On That Note. The 39-year-old singer, who currently stars on BET Presents The Encore, recently went on Burruss' show and courageously opened up about the ups and downs of her career that began in the early 2000s. She also got candid about her tumultuous love life, detailing why it caused more pain than happiness.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Says Baby Papa Bear Is "Obsessed" With His Grandma

Motherhood has been treating Nicki Minaj well. It has been nine months since the "Seeing Green" rapper gave birth to her baby boy, and as he's grown, Nicki has been giving the world sneak peeks into what life is like at home with her little "Papa Bear." Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty keep their family life out of the limelight somewhat, but during Nicki's recent Instagram Live session, she shared a bit about being a first-time mom.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Hazel-E Accused Of Calling Out Cardi B Over Kulture's Birthday Party

Princess parties have become a debate on social media after Hazel-E allegedly called out Cardi B. We previously reported on Cardi and husband Offset once again going all out for their daughter Kulture's 3rd birthday by hosting a lavish princess party for the tot. Kulture received luxury gifts that set her famous parents back hundreds of thousands of dollars, and while it was a one-of-a-kind event, Hazel-E sent a few subliminal shots that have the internet believing she was calling out the "Up" rapper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy