GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL NOW OFFERS THE WORLD’S SMALLEST PACEMAKER WHICH CAN NOW TREAT AV BLOCK

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeadless pacing technology now a possibility for more patients. Glens Falls Hospital is proud to be one of the first hospitals in the area to offer Micra™ AV, the world’s smallest pacemaker with atrioventricular (AV) synchrony. This new device significantly expands the number of candidates for leadless pacing technology, which offers a host of potential benefits for patients. The first procedure was performed by Dr. Henry T. Tan of Adirondack Cardiology on April 30, 2021.

