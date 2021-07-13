Special Bulk Pickup Daily Update 7/13/21

I've received a few questions this past week about two issues that were on last week's common council agenda. I mentioned both of these issues in my previous post here. Homeless encampments: As I shared in that previous post, I did not support the resolution introduced by Alder Halverson to move people out of the Reindahl encampment. While I do agree that this location should not become a permanent encampment location, I have been focused on working with city staff to create a suitable alternative in order to support a relocation in the future. Simply pushing people from the current location at Reindahl without a suitable alternative will only cause more home and trauma to those staying in the park and to our broader community.