Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Special Bulk Pickup Daily Update 7/13/21

cityblm.org
 12 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, IL - Public Works crews are collecting residential bulk waste as part of the July 2021 Special Bulk Pickup. Public Works will provide daily updates as crews progress through the city. Due to a large amount of materials left out for pickup, crews are delayed. Crews are following the below schedule, based on the zones in the July 2021 Special Bulk Pickup flyer and map. For more details, please visit: www.cityblm.org/solidwaste.

www.cityblm.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Zone#Special Bulk Pickup Daily#Il Public Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicssouthorange.org

Household Bulk Pickup

DPW will pickup large bulk items for residents who have scheduled and paid for this service. There is a six item limit. This pickup excludes metal items, hazardous waste, construction material, and electronics. Complete the online form and payment a minimum of 48 hours prior to this pickup date to be included on this collection date.
Hudson, OHhudson.oh.us

Update 7/19/21

Over the past two weeks the contractor has been working on milling pavement, striping, and base paving along east side of project and at Hines Hill Road. Also stone base installed in preparation of additional paving. Some light poles have been installed. Over the next two weeks the contractor will finish base paving on the east side and then shift traffic to the east side so they can start paving operations on west side.
New Berlin, WInewberlin.org

Waste Management Update: 7/13/21

In an effort to address recent missed/delayed pickups, Waste Management has now brought in rented trucks to make up for recent equipment failures. Also, in an effort to rectify our Garbage/Recycling pickup delays, Waste Management has now hired a third party to complete bulky item collection (pictured below). This will allow their current drivers to focus on regular residential curbside collection.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

DAILY LOG 7-18-21

John Kaiser to Matthew Dawson. Phillip Scott Regelin to J.J. Snedden Revocable Trust. Christi Dawn Anderson to Jose Zarate Romo. Sandra Brandon to Heather Michelle Lee Grier. Adam Douglas Yeager to Trux, LLC. Michael Walter & Toni Marie Murphy Rev. Trust to Rosemary McCall. Jessica Yates to Calvin Chandler. Civils.
Madison, WICity of Madison Wisconsin

Encampments, Body-worn Cameras, Coldspring Gates - D15 Update 7/13/21

I've received a few questions this past week about two issues that were on last week's common council agenda. I mentioned both of these issues in my previous post here. Homeless encampments: As I shared in that previous post, I did not support the resolution introduced by Alder Halverson to move people out of the Reindahl encampment. While I do agree that this location should not become a permanent encampment location, I have been focused on working with city staff to create a suitable alternative in order to support a relocation in the future. Simply pushing people from the current location at Reindahl without a suitable alternative will only cause more home and trauma to those staying in the park and to our broader community.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

News Briefs 7/13/21

Dewey Beach commissioners voted unanimously July 9 to approve election officials Rick Baierlein, Phil Winkler, Paige Martin, Robert Day, Stephen Eckermann and Susan Trencher for one-year terms. The Dewey Beach municipal election is set for Saturday, Sept. 18. Candidate filing and voter registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 19. For more information, go to townofdeweybeach.com.
Vermilion County, ILwhporadio.com

Vermilion County Covid 19 update 7/13/21

We are reporting 13 new cases (one resident in their 60s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s, two in their 20s, three teens, three grade-school-aged children, and one infant), and 6 released, which brings us to a total of 10,114 positive cases. We have lost a total of...
Omaha, NEomahadailyrecord.com

CITY OF OMAHA PUBLIC NOTICES 7/13/21

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Omaha, Nebraska, will hold public hearings on July 27, 2021, beginning at 2:00 PM in Legislative Chambers, 1819 Farnam Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68183, for the purpose of hearing testimony for:. An ordinance to rezone property located southwest of...
Idaho Stateclearwatercounty.org

7/13/21-Fire Update from Idaho Department of Lands

7/13/21-Fire Updates from the Idaho Department of Lands:. Canada Hill Fire: Fire crews are in the final mop-up of the Canada Hill Fire in Orofino. The 18-acre fire started in the City of Orofino and burned into the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). Two hand crews and 2 engines are currently on the scene. The fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy