There are plenty of reasons to go to The Best Broasted, but the signature chicken at this excellent Syrian spot in Willesden Green is the kind of thing you should happily travel across London to get your hands on. There’s just so much about it that’s great. From the crunchy, sweet breading that clings to every succulent piece of meat, to the selection of pickles, the pot of creamy toum, and the chipped potatoes that come with it, it’s moving and memorable stuff. You might be tempted to get a single-person half-chicken order for £6. Don’t. The spices in this chicken make it taste even better the next day, so you have to make sure you have plenty for leftovers. Also, at £10 for a whole chicken, it’s one of the best financial decisions you can make in London.