What’s Trending?! What Dream Job You Would Want If You Could Get It? [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 12 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If you’ve seen TikTok lately, then you’ve seen millennials and Gen Z have found a creative way to land their dream jobs. Using the platform, they’re using social media to spread their qualities and what they’re looking for. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares what their dream job would be if they weren’t on the radio. Along the way, we get some old stories, and why Gary decided to take photos in his Wendy’s uniform.

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

