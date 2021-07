Auburn football quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Texas A&M defeated Auburn 31-20. If there’s one big question for Auburn football heading into the 2021 season, it’s who will take the coveted role of QB1. While Bo Nix will most likely begin the season as a third-year starter, it’s possible that he could have the rug swept out from under him by LSU transfer T.J. Finley.