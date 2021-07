Mikel Arteta was philosophical after our defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on Tuesday night. Our manager spoke to Arsenal Media after the game, and this is what he told us:. Well I'm always disappointed when we lose a football match but it is the first game, we played with many kids and we only had four training sessions. We've trained really hard and you could see that the players were a little bit leggy. I think we conceded the first goal, an accident, and the second goal was clearly offside.