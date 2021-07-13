Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Montreal Canadiens name Dominique Ducharme head coach

By Leighton Schneider, ABC News
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZMBV_0avy5hfj00

NEW YORK — Montreal has named Dominique Ducharme as the 31st head coach in franchise history, the team announced Tuesday.

The team promoted Ducharme to interim head coach on February 24 after spending two seasons as an assistant under Claude Julien.

"Dominique has managed to set his system in place and establish himself as a head coach in a very unusual season with challenging circumstances," said Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin. "While our team has gone through its fair share of adversity, he has shown a lot of control over the situation as well as showing calm and great leadership. These are important qualities that we look for in a head coach and he fully deserves the chance to lead our team and take it to the next level."

He led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, becoming the first head coach where they lost to Tampa Bay 4-1.

"You always think back to your past and your family. July 13th is an important date in our family," Ducharme told reporters. "It's the date our parents got married. It's also five years ago to the day that my father was buried. It's almost like destiny that this is happening on this particular date. It could've happened on the 12th or the 14th, but it all transpired on the 13th."

Before he joined the Canadiens, the 48-year old was a head coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey league and served as Canada's World Junior Championship head coach in 2017 and 2018.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
18K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Bergevin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Tampa Bay 4 1#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Dominique Ducharme Loses Interim Tag, Signs Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have officially named Dominique Ducharme the 31st full-time head coach in franchise history. The team has removed the interim tag and signed Ducharme to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic tweets that the deal is believed to be worth $1.7MM per season. GM Marc Bergevin released a statement on his new coach:
NHLSports Illustrated

Canadiens, Ducharme Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

Silly season is officially upon us, hockey fans. In the midst of a blistering day for breaking news, the Montreal Canadiens added fuel of their own to the fire by announcing that the team has come to terms with Dominique Ducharme on a three-year contract extension, officially dropping the interim tag and appointing him the 31st head coach in franchise history.
NHLNHL

MITCH LOVE NAMED STOCKTON HEAD COACH

Love joins the organization from his most recent post with the Saskatoon Blades. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have named Mitch Love as head coach of the Stockton Heat. Love joins the Flames organization from his most recent post with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League...
NHLwincountry.com

Federov named head coach of CSKA Moscow

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Red Wings center Sergei Fedorov has been named as the head coach of CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League. Fedorov spent 18 seasons in the NHL and won three Stanley Cups championships with Detroit, He returned to Russia after his NHL career and played three more seasons with a KHL team.
NHLamericanpeoplenews.com

Houle named head coach of Rocket | TheAHL.com

The Montreal Canadiens have named Jean-François Houle as head coach of the AHL’s Laval Rocket. “After meeting with him, we quickly concluded that his philosophy and values aligned with ours. His dedication, passion for hockey, attention to detail, and leadership ability are among his top qualities. Jean-François’ many years of experience, along with his knowledge of the American Hockey League and the Quebec market, made him the perfect candidate for the position. He has proven himself at all levels and has a great reputation. His expertise will be a key element in the development of our organization’s young players,” said Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Montreal Canadiens searching for a defenceman

With the recent news that Shea Weber will be not playing next season, that leaves a gaping hole in the Montreal Canadiens defensive squad. GM Marc Bergevin will be searching for a replacement this offseason. TVA Sports is reporting that the Habs should target Seth Jones. NHL trade rumors have...
NHLhabsworld.net

Jean-Francois Houle Named Laval Head Coach

HabsWorld.net -- With Joel Bouchard departing as Laval’s head coach earlier this month, it created a vacancy to be filled on their staff. That opening has now been filled as the Habs announced that Jean-Francois Houle will be the third bench boss in franchise history. The 46-year-old is the son...
NHLchatsports.com

A Perfect First Round Pick for the Montreal Canadiens

Jun 22, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Montreal Canadiens have the 30th pick in the first round. They have number 31, but with the 11th pick forfeited by the Arizona Coyotes, the Canadiens get to make the 30th pick.
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Draft: Montreal Canadiens select Oliver Kapanen with the 64th pick

With the 64th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens elected to go with Oliver Kapanen from KalPa of Liiga. Kapanen managed an impressive 41 points in 37 games with the U20 team in KalPa last season. If all goes well, he’ll likely get a shot at the Liiga next year as he continues his development.
NHLchatsports.com

The Montreal Canadiens’ selection of Logan Mailloux is indefensible

Content Warning: This article discusses sex crimes committed by the 2021 first-round NHL Draft pick Logan Mailloux. The Montreal Canadiens became a Cinderella story of sorts with an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final just a few weeks ago. They did it on the last remaining bits of Shea Weber, and the willpower of Carey Price.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens take Logan Mailloux in NHL draft despite defamation charge

MONTREAL -- General manager Marc Bergevin is defending the Montreal Canadiens' controversial selection in Friday's NHL entry draft. The Habs took Logan Mailloux with the No. 31 pick just days after the defenceman posted a statement on Twitter asking teams not to choose him in this year's draft. Mailloux's statement...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: NHL Draft Day 2 Recap

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 24: (L-R) Mark Bergevin Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The Montreal Canadiens entered day two of the NHL Draft with ten selections at their disposal. They had a pair of picks in the second round, two picks in the third round, three picks in...
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Montreal Canadiens interested in signing David Savard

With the news that Shea Weber will not be playing next year and may not play again, GM Marc Bergevin is now focused on finding a top-four defenceman. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun was on Insider Trading and is reporting getting a ‘D’ is certainly a top priority for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs had interest in Rasmus Ristolainen before he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.
NBAchatsports.com

Wizards name Wes Unseld Jr. head coach

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards have named Wes Unseld Jr. as the franchise’s new head coach. Unseld Jr. becomes the 25th head coach in the organization’s history. “Wes is one of the most highly-regarded assistant coaches in the NBA and clearly separated himself from the large and diverse group...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canadiens: Logan Mailloux’s off-ice Controversies Remove Any Potential

There wasn’t a whole lot riding on the Montreal Canadiens pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. After a magical 2020-21 season, that saw a mediocre 24-20-11 record in the regular season give way into a remarkable Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals, Montreal, in reality, had nothing to prove going into this off-season.
NHLmarkerzone.com

THE REACTION TO HABS GM MARC BERGEVIN SELECTING LOGAN MAILLOUX HAS BEEN SWIFT AND SEVERE

Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin shocked the hockey world Friday night at the NHL entry draft. With the 31st pick of the 1st round, Bergevin selected 18-year-old defenceman Logan Mailloux, who had specifically asked teams not to draft him after going public with charges he had faced in Sweden last year for sharing a photo of a consensual sexual encounter with an 18-year-old woman with teammates. Bergevin attempted to get ahead of the criticism last night, having the Canadiens release a statement saying that Mailloux understood his poor behaviour and that the Habs would work with him to ensure he is accountable for his actions and understands the full impact of what he had done. As you can imagine, the pick did not sit well with many.

Comments / 0

Community Policy