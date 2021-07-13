Cancel
Nivea Details Abuse, Addiction & Overcoming Depression In Explosive Interview With Kandi Burress

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
rnbcincy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Veteran R&B singer Nivea had short-lived success in the music biz during the early 2000s, but sadly took a turn in her career that saw the “Danger” vocalist virtually vanish from the game halfway before decade’s end. In recent years Nivea has opened up about some of the struggles that led to her downfall, particularly in the BET documentary Finding Nivea, but her most recent sit-down with Kandi Burress was truly an eye-opener into some of the extreme adversities she had to actually go through.

Music21ninety.com

R&B Singer Nivea Details Career And Life Struggles On Kandi Burruss' "On That Note"

We all know that some of our favs have truly survived a lot while journeying through their careers. From heartbreak to disappointment, some of our most beloved talents have endured unspeakable hardships to still be around today. When R&B singer Nivea sat down with fellow industry veteran Kandi Burruss for an episode of the latter’s On That Note, fans got an inside look at just how much the 39-year-old star of BET Presents The Encore has gone through.
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Wendy Williams Roasted for Making Light of Teen TikTok Star’s Death

Wendy Williams is in the crosshairs of folks on social media again, this time over comments she made about TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller, who died Monday of a fatal gunshot wound. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Williams, 56, spoke about...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Celebs Show Love for Nivea After Heartbreaking 'On That Note' Interview With Kandi Burruss

Nivea is receiving a lot of love following the release of a heartbreaking new interview for Kandi Burruss' On That Note. The 39-year-old singer, who currently stars on BET Presents The Encore, recently went on Burruss' show and courageously opened up about the ups and downs of her career that began in the early 2000s. She also got candid about her tumultuous love life, detailing why it caused more pain than happiness.
CelebritiesEssence

'I Thought It Was Going To Consume Me And I Was Going To Lose My Babies': Nivea On Past Addiction To Cocaine

Singer Nivea is back and she's stronger, happier and healthier than before. While many people think of Nivea and recall the days of her singing “Don’t Mess With My Man” with Jagged Edge or “Danger” with Mystikal, the star has been open and honest about the dark times she’s been through since her days of making hit songs in the early ’00s. From creative roadblocks and dips in self-confidence to taking on the responsibility of raising four kids as a single mom and battles with drugs, Nivea has overcome a lot.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby Reacts To Ex DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Reveal

Singer DaniLeigh finally admitted she was pregnant last week after months of speculation. Attempts at hiding her growing belly failed and people were convinced her ex-boyfriend DaBaby was the father. While DaniLeigh proudly showed off her stomach in a series of Instagram photos, she hasn’t revealed who the father is — yet.
Musicenstarz.com

Rapper Gift of Gab Dead at 50: Tragic Cause of Death Explored

The other half of the hip-hop duo Blackalicious, rapper Gift of Gab, has died. He was 50. The hip-hop industry lost another rapper again after Gift of Gab, whose real name was Timothy J. Parker, passed away last week. The hip-hop collective Quannum Projects revealed the heartbreaking news to Rolling Stone.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Black Chyna: Did She Get Engaged???

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Word has it that Black Chyna is Engaged to rapper Lil Twin. If a new report is to be believed, the video vixen is now engaged to the rapper after sparking dating rumors last year. The engagement rumors were started...
Diseases & Treatmentsrnbcincy.com

Scarface Reveals His Son Is Donating Him A Kidney

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Scarface is finally getting a kidney transplant. On Tuesday (July 13), the Geto Boys member revealed his 30-year-old son would be giving him one of his kidneys, more than a year after he was diagnosed with kidney failure. “A couple...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Reveals Why He Was Hospitalized

Atlanta rapper Gunna has been hospitalized for the last week and he's finally revealing what brought him to the hospital in the first place, telling his fans that he had a scary bout with pneumonia. If you've ever had pneumonia, you know just how terrifying the illness can be. It...

