NBA

NBA Finals ratings up from 2020 pandemic, down from 2019

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The NBA Finals has gained some, but not all, of its audience back after last year's trip to the pandemic bubble. The first three games of the championship match between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks averaged just about 9 million viewers, the Nielsen company said.

