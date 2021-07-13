Pasco Police Take Down Man With Knife After Assault on Church Staff

Alleged. Allegedly. It's important the police use words like this because you are innocent until proven guilty. And I'm good with that. I also hate cliches, but where there's smoke there's fire! When I was growing up, if my dad smelled smoke a hundred and fifty miles away, I was probably the source of the fire! (Sometimes he was right, but damn). But parents today have a harder time taking control of their children, it seems. Case in point this alleged graffiti artist. Pasco police report that he allegedly sprayed graffiti and then ran into someone's house or apartment to avoid police. The alleged punk is 15 years old with hair like Sideshow Bob according to police. They found spray paint cans and a red hoodie with spray paint on it as evidence. That is not alleged, it's a fact!