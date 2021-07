We’re in danger of losing our WNY online garden group because of one word. Hoe. Sometimes, Facebook seems to understand that this is a garden tool and leaves it be. Other times, it removes comments or posts in which “hoe” appears because these posts “violate community standards.” Yes, this is very, very silly, but, in some cases, a group admin has used the dreaded word and admin violations can get your group disappeared by the Facebook algorithmic overlords. Yes, we know why the word is being targeted. We suppose.