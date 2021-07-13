Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bethesda PS5 exclusive ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ is delayed until early 2022

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks, has been delayed to early 2022. It was expected to arrive in the coming months. The studio says it’s “focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango.” It’s based in Tokyo, where a fourth state of emergency amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethesda#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
CES
News Break
SONY
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Video GamesPolygon

Ghostwire: Tokyo delayed to ‘protect the health’ of its creators

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the next game from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, won’t make its previously scheduled release date. Originally expected in 2021, the game has been delayed to sometime in “early 2022,” the studio announced Tuesday in a statement posted to the game’s official Twitter account. “We want to...
Video GamesIGN

Another PS5 Exclusive Delayed (For Good Reason) - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, we've got some bummer news for PlayStation fans hoping for some sweet exclusives to play this year. We're sad to report that Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo won't be haunting our consoles until 2022. But the delay is for a good reason! What is it, you ask? You'll have to watch the video to find out. With Ghostwire's delay, there are no PS5 exclusives scheduled for the rest of the year passed September. Yikes. Switching gears from a game that isn't out yet to a game that's been out for nearly 30 years, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 just sold for a ton of money. The previous record was copy of The Legend of Zelda on NES, which sold for $870K just days before. Not only did Mario sell for considerably more, but it's also a newer game. What gives? In Final Fantasy news, Square Enix had to temporarily stop selling digital copies of Final Fantasy 14: Online Complete Edition. The game's servers have been absolutely packed recently, preventing new players from even starting the game. Guess people are jumping back in to prepare for the coming expansion, Endwalker. Have you been grinding away in FF14? Let us know in the comments. It's your Daily Fix!
Video GamesVentureBeat

Tango Gameworks delays PlayStation 5’s Ghostwire: Tokyo into 2022

Earlier this month, Sony Interactive Entertainment showcased some upcoming games in a State of Play presentation. That even did not include the upcoming PlayStation 5 console-exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo from Evil Within studio Tango Gameworks. And now we know that is because Tango is delaying the release of the game into early 2022.
Video GamesIGN

Just Cause Mobile Delayed Until 2022

Square Enix has announced a delay to Just Cause: Mobile, a mobile spin-off game set in the Just Cause universe. Just Cause: Mobile was originally scheduled to launch this year on iOS and Android devices. Announced in a tweet from the Just Cause: Mobile Twitter account, the game has now...
Video GamesDestructoid

Deathloop PS5 exclusivity likely to last one-year, despite Microsoft/Bethesda buyout

Super-cool shooter Deathloop is likely to retain its PS5 console exclusivity for an entire year, despite publisher Bethesda Softwares now being in the care of Microsoft. The most recent trailer for Arkane Studio’s time-warpin’ shooter includes a teeny disclaimer suggesting that Deathloop is unlikely to be seen on any other console until mid-September 2022.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Release Date Pushed To 2022

In a post on Twitter today, July 13th, Tango Gameworks revealed that GhostWire: Tokyo‘s Expected Release Date has been pushed. GhostWire: Tokyo is an upcoming first-person supernatural game from the team that created the Evil Within series. Initially announced in 2019, the studio has provided bits and pieces about the game since then but was relatively silent at this year’s E3 2021 conference. It seems the reason for the silent treatment was revealed today as the studio relayed it has pushed back the release date to Early 2022. The post provided gives a tiny bit of insight into why.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Gets Delayed Until 2022

In a blog post from Ubisoft today, the team working on Rainbow Six Extraction announced the game would be delayed into next year. Unlike the delay of GhostWire: Tokyo earlier this week, Ubisoft confirmed that the push on release date was to further polish the game and ensure it meets the AAA standards of quality it has set for itself. As mentioned during Ubisoft’s E3 2021 conference, Rainbow Six Extraction is a standalone single-player or co-op experience with a more supernatural focus than Rainbow Six Siege. To this end, a lot of work is going into making it truly stand out in terms of some features that are not present in Siege. Unfortunately, Extraction has been delayed from September of this year until January 2022 to really get that polish applied. However, that’s not the only game Ubisoft has delayed today.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed Until 2022

Upcoming multiplayer shooter Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed to 2022. The game, which was slated to come out this month, will see players take on the role of iconic franchise characters as they battle one another using monstrous mutations. Why has Resident Evil Re:Verse been delayed?. According to a...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Delayed Until 2022

Publisher and developer Fatshark today announced that co-op first-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been delayed until Spring 2022. Darktide was initially slated to launch later this year, although a fixed release date was never given. Now, we'll have to wait longer before descending into the depths of the hive city of Tertium and slaughtering countless hordes of corrupted opponents.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

GTA Online Confirms New PS5 Exclusive Content

Rockstar Games has announced the first PlayStation 5 exclusive content GTA Online players can expect to get their hands on when the “expanded and enhanced” new-gen version of GTA V and its multiplayer counterpart launch later this year. Los Santos Tuners is the next major expansions for GTA Online, and...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Final Fantasy X: this is how Tidus and Auron look with Unreal Engine and ray tracing

Final Fantasy X has been on the market for 20 years, and although we do not know if one day we will see that Final Fantasy X-3 that Square Enix recently mentioned, thanks to YouTube user Toby Saunders we can imagine what the game would look like with a new graphic section generation: it is about a recreation with Unreal Engine and technologies like ray tracing, among other. Next, we leave you with the complete video (at a resolution of 4K), in which you can see how spectacular they look Tidus, Auron, Lulu and company.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Riders Republic Delayed Again - Until October 28th

If you’ve been patiently waiting to get your extreme on in Riders Republic, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for Ubisoft’s open world multiplayer sports playground. Originally planned to release on September 2nd, Ubisoft will delay the game until October 28th in order to ensure the best possible experience.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

After the Fall Delayed on PSVR Until Later This Year

Vertigo Games is pushing After the Fall back to later this year, with the original Oculus Quest getting the game next year. The development team at Vertigo Games has posted an unfortunate update today informing fans that its VR co-op zombie shooter, After the Fall, will not be releasing this summer as originally planned. Instead, the game will now release later this year on PSVR, Oculus Quest 2, and PCVR. The original Oculus Quest will get the game at an unspecified date in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy