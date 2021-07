Danielz was born to boogie. He is the rock ‘n’ roller who keeps the joy of T.Rex alive, bringing glitter and glam to fans who miss the elfin prince of the 1970s pop scene. With his band T.Rextasy, Danielz has been performing the music of Marc Bolan for nearly 30 years... that’s more than three times as long as T.Rex ruled the UK music scene in a career cruelly cut short by a fatal car crash in 1977, when Marc was aged just 27.