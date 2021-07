It's been a tough time for Microsoft when it comes to printing on Windows 10. The company has found itself embroiled in a series of security flaws and bugs. To mention just a few, in early July, the company acknowledged a security vulnerability in the Windows Printer Spooler service, and subsequently released an emergency fix, but that fix caused issues with select printers. Since then, by mid-July, the company warned of another security vulnerability in the Windows Print Spooler service, going as far as to advice that customers disable the service.