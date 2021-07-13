2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992) | PH Review
That so many loved the previous GT3 with Touring Package wasn't a tremendous surprise; the bigger shock was that it happened at all. There hadn't been a racy 911 with a Touring Package since the 2.7 RS of the 1970s, and the GT cars had been doing just fine without a Sunday-to-the-seaside spec. Add into that the existence of the 911 R and the return of a GT3 manual and it felt like Porsche had exhausted all its 500hp, six-speed 911 options.www.pistonheads.com
Comments / 0