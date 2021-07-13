2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992) | PH Review

Those keen on the fast Hyundai way of doing things - and there are many reasons why you might be - are spoilt for choice in 2021. There's a Kona N incoming, the revised i30 N available with two gearboxes and two bodystyles, and the cracking little i20 N on sale now as well. This from a sub brand that didn't sell a car in Britain until the end of 2017. Now another one has arrived, borrowing from both i30 and i20, though it seems unlikely to be offered here.