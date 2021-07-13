State is resuming visitations at SCI Mahanoy

DELAWARE – Delaware’s State of Emergency ends on Tuesday. But the Department of Health and Social Services is going to keep its COVID-19 visitation policies and restrictions in place for their long term care facilities. All 86 of the first state’s facilities will follow existing visitation and testing guidance. DHSS says they’re doing this in order to keep residents safe and health amid COVID-19. Some of those facilities include nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. DHSS says visitation by loved ones is still encouraged, but it all depends on each facility’s current status with positive COVID-19 cases among residents, and the over all positivity rate. “It’s going to depend on how the pandemic is going. The federal government, the CDC, and the community to collect data, are watching COVID. Being that this is our most vulnerable population, we’re going to continue to protect them,” said Nurse Administrator for DHSS’ Division of Health Care Quality Kim Reed.