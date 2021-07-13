Cancel
State is resuming visitations at SCI Mahanoy

Times News
 12 days ago

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced that three additional facilities have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation. The latest facilities to confirm dates to welcome back visitors are SCI Mahanoy, SCI Rockview, and SCI Huntingdon. Mahanoy will begin visitations on July 19; while Huntington will be July 22 and Rockview will open on Aug. 2.

