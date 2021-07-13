New Orleans Children’s Chorus announces registration for 2021-22 season
The New Orleans Children’s Chorus (NOCC) will open registration for new singers starting on August 2. No audition is required. NOCC will celebrate its 40th anniversary season in 2022. The NOCC choirs have presented concerts in Italy, Ireland, Canada, Washington D.C., and Disney World. The concert chorus and alumni will be performing in New York at Carnegie Hall with a professional orchestra on Memorial Day 2022 under the direction of Executive/Artistic Director Cheryl Dupont.www.offbeat.com
