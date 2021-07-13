Plug-ins I Actually Use: Lamorn
Lamorn may be a newcomer to the scene, but the prestigious backing he has may help him evolve into a household name. Electronic music titan, Deadmau5, has made the young producer his official protégé. Now 18 years old, Lamorn lived out the dream that so many teenage producers fantasise over. At just 17, he submitted a demo track to the revered producer during his Mau5trap Mondays sessions, leading to an impressed and moved Deadmau5 signing him to mau5trap on the spot.www.musictech.net
Comments / 0