Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Plug-ins I Actually Use: Lamorn

By Sam Willings
musictech.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamorn may be a newcomer to the scene, but the prestigious backing he has may help him evolve into a household name. Electronic music titan, Deadmau5, has made the young producer his official protégé. Now 18 years old, Lamorn lived out the dream that so many teenage producers fantasise over. At just 17, he submitted a demo track to the revered producer during his Mau5trap Mondays sessions, leading to an impressed and moved Deadmau5 signing him to mau5trap on the spot.

www.musictech.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deadmau5
Person
Skrillex
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In#Electronic Music#Ins#Mau5trap Mondays#Physical Layer#Soundtoys#Lfo#Ott#Midi#Fabfilter#The Pro L#Mb#Eq#Ableton Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Music
Related
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Minimal Audio Rift

+ Enormous array of distortion choices, spread and bi-polar approach to signal processing. + Comprehensive filtering, including morphing to introduce movement. + Modulators can be freely assigned, including two Curve modules to create sequences and parameter movement. + Pitching options allow you to match processing to the notes/chords of your...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Glitchmachines Cryogen modular buffer effect plugin on sale for $10 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Cryogen audio plugin by Glitchmachines, offering an 83% discount on the modular buffer effects processor designed to generate abstract musical malfunctions. Cryogen features dual buffer effects, dual multimode filters and dual bit crusher effects. With the advent of its flexible architecture...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Audio Technica AT2005USB review

It may be getting slightly long in the tooth, but as a cheap way to introduce a versatile dynamic mic to your gaming, streaming or podcasting setup, the Audio Technica AT2005USB is a solid choice. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Audio Technica AT2005USB review: What is it?. In 2014, when the Audio...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

LFO Store launches Flashback soundset for Yamaha TX802/DX7mkII/DX7

LFO Store has announced the release of the Flashback sound pack featuring 128 patches for the TX802, DX7mkII, and DX7 six operator FM series synthesizers from Yamaha. Created by Andrew Deviatikh, the pack includes professional production-ready patches for making music in different genres, such as electronic, synth-wave, synthpop, ambient, and cinematic.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Waldorf Iridium Cinematic Sounds

Waldorf shared this video demo of a new sound library for the Iridium synthesizer, Cinematic Edition. Cinematic Edition is a great showcase of the sonic possibilities of the Iridium. The sound library is created by sound designer Kevin Schroeder, who has worked with several synth manufacturers and film composers Hans Zimmer, Trevor Morris and Paul Haslinger.
ElectronicsEngadget

Erica Synths Matrix Mixer lets you patch your modular like an Etch A Sketch

Erica Synths' SYNTRX is an undeniably interesting instrument. But one of the most unique things about it is definitely the patching matrix. It's a digital reimagining of the pin-based patching system found on classic the classic EMS Synthi. People were apparently so enamored with the matrix that the company is now offering it as a standalone product called the Matrix Mixer.
ComputersSynthtopia

Serato Studio 1.6 Adds Audio Recording & More

Serato has released Serato Studio 1.6, a free update that adds audio recording. The update is designed to make it easy to record vocals, track instruments, sample from vinyl and make complete songs. This update also brings Audio Track improvements. In 1.6, Audio Track capabilities have been expanded to bring...
Cell PhonesMusicRadar.com

IK Multimedia iRig Pro Duo I/O review

The IK Multimedia iRig Pro Duo I/O boasts good enough specs to give you very good recording results wherever you are, even matching some studio-bound devices which cost far more. A great mobile solution then, but one with much more varied and high quality ambitions. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. IK Multimedia...
Softwarerekkerd.org

Serato Studio 1.6 update brings audio recording to DAW for beat production

Serato has announced an update to the Serato Studio beat making software for DJs and producers. Version 1.6 of Serato Studio allows producers and beat makers to record audio directly into the platform. The highly-requested feature speeds up production, eliminates the need for auxiliary recording applications, and creates a smoother workflow.
Electronicsmixonline.com

Erica Synths Unveils Matrix Mixer

Riga, Latvia (July 23, 2021)—Erica Synths has released a new desktop Matrix Mixer for Eurorack users, allowing them to repatch a system at the press of a button. The Erica Synths Matrix Mixer is a 16 I/O desktop patch matrix that can route and mix signals, create buffered multiples and random patches, and interface with external instruments so that a Eurorack system is not actually limited to Eurorack.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

How to Customize Sound Settings on Your Mac

When using a Mac, it’s quite possible that the only sound-related thing you’ll change on your computer is the volume. But in some cases, you may need to adjust a few more settings – such as whether your Mac is playing sound. In this article, you’ll discover how to customize...
MusicAttack Magazine

Making An Electro Track With Nothing But A Snare Sample

Flex your sound design muscles by restricting yourself to one sample for every element in a song. A great way to improve your sound design chops is by limiting yourself to one sample and making an entire track from it. It really forces you to go outside your comfort zone and think about sound in a different way than usual. The sound you choose will also affect the process – working with a harmonically rich sound like a piano sample will be entirely different than trying to make music from, say, a snare sound. This is our challenge today.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Glitchmachines Spiral sound effect pack on sale for $5 USD!

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on Spiral – Cyclical Sounds, offering 80% off on the sample pack by Glitchmachines featuring 1 GB of 24-bit/96 kHz .wav audio content. The collection features 400 high-tech sound effects that have been meticulously crafted to compliment modern music, game and multimedia productions...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

UVI 8-Bit Synth review

Hard to remember a more enjoyable time with a plugin. 8-Bit Synth doesn’t just provide aural nostalgia, but heaps of sound modifying potential. UVI wins. Over the last ten years, we’ve seen a boom in media aimed at scratching that 80s nostalgia itch, from Stranger Things’ infatuation with the era’s cinematic tropes (and a lush synth soundtrack), Wonder Woman’s recent colourful adventures in 1984 and the trend for the bleeps and bloops of classic, 8-bit video game soundtracks that pepper EDM and even creep their way into mainstream soundtracking. It seems that as long as there are sentimental memories to conjure, the past will never die.
ComputersSonic State

Three Free Experimental Synths

Noise Engineering's Virt Vereor, Sinc Vereor, and Ruina 24/07/21. Noise Engineering have announced three experimental synths available as VST/AU/AAX plugins, out on public beta now. Check their site for examples of other software they've released. Here is some detail on the releases:. Sinc Vereor. Sinc Vereor's intuitive and inviting controls...

Comments / 0

Community Policy