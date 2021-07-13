Plug-ins I Actually Use: Lamorn

Flex your sound design muscles by restricting yourself to one sample for every element in a song. A great way to improve your sound design chops is by limiting yourself to one sample and making an entire track from it. It really forces you to go outside your comfort zone and think about sound in a different way than usual. The sound you choose will also affect the process – working with a harmonically rich sound like a piano sample will be entirely different than trying to make music from, say, a snare sound. This is our challenge today.