Schuylkill County, PA

More hikes planned

Times News
 12 days ago

Two more hikes are planned at Locust Lake and Tuscarora state parks in Barnesville, Schuylkill County. • On July 25, starting at 9:30 a.m., participants will explore the mountain behind Locust Lake State Park and visit Silver Creek Fire Tower. The hike is 5 miles long and moderate in difficulty. The pine stands and brush are perfect habitat for birds and other wildlife. Meet at the visitor parking lot at the park, located before the contact station at 9:15 a.m. The group will be traveling to another area to start the hike.

