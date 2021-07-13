Cancel
Marion, IL

Kines dominates as Miners win series over Gateway

By JASON GUERETTE Southern Illinois Miners
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION -- The Southern Illinois Miners received a stellar start on the mound from Gunnar Kines on Thursday night against the Gateway Grizzlies. Kines (1-2) was dominant from the outset of the game, striking out five batters in the first two innings while working around a pair of singles. He then got a double-play ground ball to work around another hit in the top of the third, and would cruise the rest of the way, retiring the final 13 batters he faced in the game. The southpaw capped off his first win as a Miner by striking out the side in order in the seventh to finish with 11 for the game over seven shutout innings, tying a career-high set in 2019 while pitching for the Schaumburg Boomers.

