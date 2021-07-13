Cancel
Visual Art

Tories censor artist’s anti-nuclear garden

By ArtReview
artreview.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn artwork, in the form of a rose garden, has been removed from the Estuary 2021 art festival on England’s southeast coast after local councillors objected to its anti-nuclear message. An English Garden by Australian artist Gabriella Hirst was installed in a park in the seaside town of Southend, planted...

