Obituaries 7-13-21

Derek Timothy Wilson, 42, of Maryville, went Home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Derek trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior at age 5. As a young man, he surrendered his life to serve the Lord and has followed through with this commitment all of his life. He was a 1997 graduate of Livingston Academy. He worked at Blount Memorial Hospital as a Nurse Anesthetist and was Chief CRNA.