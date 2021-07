Deanne passed of non-COVID-related disease in Mesa, Ariz. on July 26, 2020. She fought valiantly to overcome her illness but was unable to recover. Like a shooting star, she flashed across our universe and is gone. Her brilliant smile, infectious laugh, ready wit, sharp intelligence, kind heart and generous spirit attracted others to her from the time she was old enough to smile. Dee loved to laugh. She loved to dance. She loved hanging with her friends, many of whom were friends from elementary school. She loved the many cats she had and the little dog she rescued in Phoenix. She performed at improvisational comedy clubs in AZ. Design was her passion and she reimagined every space she walked into.