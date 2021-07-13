Christopher John Matthews,36, of Portsmouth

Christopher John Matthews of Portsmouth, Ohio passed away July 8, 2021, at home. He was born to Mona(Russell) Garrett and Danny Matthews Sr both of Minford, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sandy Love Matthews. He has 3 daughters Jenny and Ivy of Fremont, Ohio, and Carissa of West Portsmouth, Ohio. 2 brothers Danny (Tish) Matthews Jr. and Josh (Jackie) Matthews, and 2 sisters Shawna (Charlie) Williams and Jennifer (Justin) Edenfield. And 1 brother in law Johnny Love of Fremont, Ohio. His mother-in-law and father-in-law George and Darlene Love of Fremont, Oho. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.