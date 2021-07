It has been 50 years since the Milwaukee Bucks have won an NBA championship, making this arguably the biggest sports moment in the history of the city of Milwaukee. As the city celebrated the win, TV stations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin shared in the excitement through their coverage of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. For this reason, we, at the Wisconsin Black Media Association (WBMA), believe it is important to not only focus on what was happening on the basketball court, but to bring attention to who was not in the picture, as far as coverage of the historic game.