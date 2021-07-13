Megan Fox 'Went To Hell' During Trippy Jungle Trek With MGK
Megan Fox said she went to "hell" after drinking ayahuasca on a recent trip to Costa Rica with Machine Gun Kelly. Fox recounted the experience during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night (July 12), explaining that the pair flew to the Central American country to drink the psychoactive tea in "a proper setting, with indigenous people." Per Page Six, the tea can cause auditory and visual hallucinations and is said to be helpful in treating conditions like anxiety and trauma.onairwithryan.iheart.com
