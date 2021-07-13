Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

2021 Environmental Awards application available online

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
The City of Fort Worth has issued a call for entries to the 2021 Environmental Excellence Awards.

The application is available online. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Fort Worth Water and the city’s Code Compliance Department sponsor the awards.

The awards will be handed out during a luncheon ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 3, at River Ranch Stockyards, 500 N.E. 23rd St.

An Industry of the Year Award winner will be selected for the fourth consecutive year.

The awards program began in 1999 as the Pretreatment Awards, honoring companies in full compliance with wastewater regulations. Those awards will continue and are based on the number of consecutive years of compliance. They include the Star, Associate, Partnership and Stewardship levels.

Innovation Awards and Recognition Awards are also presented. Applicants must be a Fort Worth Water customer, or verify that they are located in Fort Worth. Applicants must also comply with local, state and federal codes and laws and have no outstanding violations.

The Innovation Awards are presented in the areas of Water Use & Process Improvement, Water Conservation, Stormwater, Air Quality, Land Redevelopment, Solid Waste Reduction and Recycling.

Recognition Awards include Fort Worth Friendly Landscapes, recognizing businesses applying water conservation principles to their landscape, and the SmartWater Award, which has been presented to industrial, commercial and institutional customers implementing water efficiency strategies following a SmartWater Audit.

Previous years Innovation Award winners (in any category) can only apply once every three years with the same project. Companies may apply multiple years in a row if they did not win an award prior or if they have different project(s) than the previous winning application.

